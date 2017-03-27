The Dutch FA insist that they will take their time over appointing a successor to former manager Louis van Gaal.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has insisted that they will take their time to appoint a successor to former manager Danny Blind.

Blind was sacked on Sunday following a 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria which leaves Netherlands fourth in Group A of World Cup qualifying, six points adrift of leaders France and in danger of missing out on a second consecutive major tournament.

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has been installed as the early favourite, but KNVB commercial director Jean-Paul Decossaux suggested that it could take until June for them to make a final decision.

"The list should include all kinds of names who can each take Dutch football forward," Decossaux told reporters.

"It will not be ready in a week, but we have a good idea of the profile (of the next head coach). We have a short-term and we have a long-term aim, so it seems to me that by June would be useful for the appointment to happen."

The likes of Frank de Boer, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard have also been linked with the post, but Everton boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly ruled himself out of the running.

Netherlands are thought to be considering the option of a foreign coach too, something which hasn't happened since Ernst Happel guided the team to the 1978 World Cup final.