World Cup
Crowd generic

Netherlands

Netherlands to take time over Danny Blind replacement

Netherlands' coach Danny Blind reacts during the Euro 2016 qualifying fooball match Netherlands vs Czech Republic at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, October 13, 2015
© Getty Images
The Dutch FA insist that they will take their time over appointing a successor to former manager Louis van Gaal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 19:52 UK

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has insisted that they will take their time to appoint a successor to former manager Danny Blind.

Blind was sacked on Sunday following a 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria which leaves Netherlands fourth in Group A of World Cup qualifying, six points adrift of leaders France and in danger of missing out on a second consecutive major tournament.

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has been installed as the early favourite, but KNVB commercial director Jean-Paul Decossaux suggested that it could take until June for them to make a final decision.

"The list should include all kinds of names who can each take Dutch football forward," Decossaux told reporters.

"It will not be ready in a week, but we have a good idea of the profile (of the next head coach). We have a short-term and we have a long-term aim, so it seems to me that by June would be useful for the appointment to happen."

The likes of Frank de Boer, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard have also been linked with the post, but Everton boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly ruled himself out of the running.

Netherlands are thought to be considering the option of a foreign coach too, something which hasn't happened since Ernst Happel guided the team to the 1978 World Cup final.

Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Read Next:
Van Gaal favourite for Netherlands job
>
View our homepages for Danny Blind, Louis van Gaal, Frank de Boer, Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard, Ronald Koeman, Ernst Happel, Jean-Paul Decossaux, Football
Your Comments
More Netherlands News
Netherlands' coach Danny Blind reacts during the Euro 2016 qualifying fooball match Netherlands vs Czech Republic at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, October 13, 2015
Netherlands to take time over Danny Blind replacement
 Louis van Gaal is ready for his close-up during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Georginio Wijnaldum backs Louis van Gaal for Netherlands return
 Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Louis van Gaal favourite for Netherlands job
Gullit "willing" to manage NetherlandsKoeman 'not interested' in Netherlands jobNetherlands sack manager Danny BlindWijnaldum injured in Netherlands trainingLouis van Gaal: 'I have not retired'
Louis van Gaal hints at retirementKoeman aiming to become Netherlands bossJanssen 'lost 20 minutes of memory'Wijnaldum doubtful for Man United clashResult: Pogba strike sees France beat Netherlands
> Netherlands Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 