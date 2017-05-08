Former Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat will reportedly be appointed as Netherlands boss for a third time.

Former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat is in line to be named Netherlands manager for a third time, according to reports.

The 69-year-old is currently in charge at Turkish side Fenerbahce, but he will step down from that role and is now set to be handed the reins of the national team until November.

Netherlands are currently without a manager after Danny Blind was sacked in March with the team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup hanging by a thread.

Advocaat's business manager Rob Jansen told ANP national news agency that the deal will "most likely be completed this week" after coming to a "verbal agreement" with the KNVB.

Advocaat is contracted to Fenerbahce until June 1 but could be released in time for Netherlands' friendly against Morocco on May 31.

The veteran boss, who previously managed the national team from 1992 to 1994 and 2002 to 2004, will be charged with turning their fortunes around after they failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and now sit fourth in World Cup qualifying Group A.