Dick Advocaat 'to be appointed Netherlands boss for a third time'

Dick Advocaat manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Sunderland at Vitality Stadium on September 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat will reportedly be appointed as Netherlands boss for a third time.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 13:52 UK

Former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat is in line to be named Netherlands manager for a third time, according to reports.

The 69-year-old is currently in charge at Turkish side Fenerbahce, but he will step down from that role and is now set to be handed the reins of the national team until November.

Netherlands are currently without a manager after Danny Blind was sacked in March with the team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup hanging by a thread.

Advocaat's business manager Rob Jansen told ANP national news agency that the deal will "most likely be completed this week" after coming to a "verbal agreement" with the KNVB.

Advocaat is contracted to Fenerbahce until June 1 but could be released in time for Netherlands' friendly against Morocco on May 31.

The veteran boss, who previously managed the national team from 1992 to 1994 and 2002 to 2004, will be charged with turning their fortunes around after they failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and now sit fourth in World Cup qualifying Group A.

Louis van Gaal is ready for his close-up during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Read Next:
Wijnaldum backs Van Gaal for Netherlands
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dick Advocaat, Danny Blind, Rob Jansen, Football
Your Comments
More Netherlands News
Dick Advocaat manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Sunderland at Vitality Stadium on September 19, 2015
Dick Advocaat 'to be appointed Netherlands boss for a third time'
 Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Jorge Sampaoli: 'Netherlands links nothing but speculation'
 Netherlands' coach Danny Blind reacts during the Euro 2016 qualifying fooball match Netherlands vs Czech Republic at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, October 13, 2015
Netherlands to take time over Danny Blind replacement
Wijnaldum backs Van Gaal for NetherlandsVan Gaal favourite for Netherlands jobGullit "willing" to manage NetherlandsKoeman 'not interested' in Netherlands jobNetherlands sack manager Danny Blind
Wijnaldum injured in Netherlands trainingLouis van Gaal: 'I have not retired'Louis van Gaal hints at retirementKoeman aiming to become Netherlands bossJanssen 'lost 20 minutes of memory'
> Netherlands Homepage
More Fenerbahce News
Dick Advocaat manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Sunderland at Vitality Stadium on September 19, 2015
Dick Advocaat 'to be appointed Netherlands boss for a third time'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Slaven Bilic wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce?
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City plan move for Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer?
Ospina agrees personal terms with Turkish side?Ospina open to leaving Arsenal in summerArsenal to sell goalkeeper in summer?Fulham to make bid for Fenerbahce striker?Fenerbahce hope to land Ozil?
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upVan Persie banned for taunting former teammateWest Ham 'want Fenerbahce full-back'Report: Sunderland want Charlie AdamFenerbahce 'eye Charlie Adam'
> Fenerbahce Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 