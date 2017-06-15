Ligue 1 side Nantes confirm the appointment of former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri as their new manager on a two-year contract.

The 65-year-old had been out of football since being controversially sacked by Leicester in February, just nine months after leading the Foxes to the most unlikely of Premier League title triumphs.

The French league has rules against appointing managers above the age of 65, but the veteran Italian has been granted approval and the move has now been officially announced.

"FC Nantes is pleased to announce the arrival of Claudio Ranieri at the head of his professional group," read a statement on the club's official website.

"At 65 years old, the former defender has a very good experience as a coach - and an impressive record - at the highest level."

Ranieri takes over a team that finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season.