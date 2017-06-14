Crystal Palace 'hold talks with Manuel Pellegrini about managerial vacancy'

Crystal Palace reportedly open talks with former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini regarding their managerial vacancy.
Crystal Palace have reportedly spoken to Manuel Pellegrini about potentially becoming the club's new manager.

The Eagles are on the hunt for a coach following Sam Allardyce's departure in May.

Pellegrini is no stranger to Premier League football, having guided Manchester City to the Premier League title and two League Cups during a three-year spell in charge.

According to Sky Sports News, Palace have turned their attention to the Chilean and have already held talks with the 63-year-old, despite him still being the head coach of Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune.

Claudio Ranieri, Sean Dyche and Frank de Boer are among the names to have been linked to the vacancy at Selhurst Park.

