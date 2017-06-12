Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is closing in on the position of head coach at French club Nantes, according to reports.

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has closed in on the position of head coach at French club Nantes, according to reports.

The Italian has been out of work since being sacked as Foxes boss in February, and has since been linked with a host of jobs across England and Europe.

It had been widely reported that Ranieri was looking to remain in the Premier League, although Championship side Leeds United were also thought to be interested in the veteran manager.

However, The Sun has claimed that the 2015-16 Premier League winner has agreed a deal to take charge of the Ligue 1 side and will be announced as their new boss once the final administration arrangements are processed.

Previous Nantes boss Sergio Conceicao left for Porto earlier this week, with Franck Passi being placed in temporary charge at the Stade de la Beaujoire.