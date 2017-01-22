Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace are reportedly contemplating a move for RB Leipzig striker Oliver Burke.

The 19-year-old completed a move to the Bundesliga outfit from Nottingham Forest last summer and has made 14 appearances - albeit 13 as a substitute - for the unlikely title contenders this season.

According to the Sunday Mirror, representatives for Burke have "touched base with a number of sides to inform them a deal could be a possibility" as he looks for more minutes on the pitch.

The Scotland international cost Leipzig £13m last summer and could go for a similar amount this month as Palace and Boro look for reinforcements to get themselves out of relegation trouble.

Having graduated from the Forest academy, Burke scored six goals in 25 Championship appearances for the side before his move to Germany.