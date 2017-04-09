Crowd generic

Middlesbrough

Stewart Downing: 'Middlesbrough not backing down in relegation fight'

Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Stewart Downing is hoping that Middlesbrough can drag themselves out of the relegation zone and secure another season in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 13:50 UK

Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing has expressed hope of his hometown club pulling themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Saturday's goalless draw with Burnley left Boro six points from safety with seven games remaining, including fixtures against Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Downing, however, told BBC Sport that he and his teammates are not backing down in their quest for survival, saying: "I know we're a point closer and we could have done with three, but there's a long way to go yet, a lot of twists and turns.

"We have got big teams to come here, but do they fancy coming here? Well, we'll soon find out. We generally play well against the top teams, so I'm looking forward to it."

Boro were promoted from the Championship just last season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Henderson: 'Gerrard key to Liverpool move'
>
View our homepages for Stewart Downing, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Stewart Downing: 'Middlesbrough not backing down in relegation fight'
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Result: Middlesbrough, Burnley play out goalless draw
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Team News: Steven Defour back out for Burnley
Agnew still "confident" of survivalResult: Hull out of dropzone after thrillerTeam News: Evandro named on bench for HullLive Commentary: Hull 4-2 Middlesbrough - as it happenedFabio sidelined for two games
Agnew "confident" of picking up victorySilva: 'Hull must be perfect to beat Boro'Agnew: 'Fighting spirit clear to see'Clement "disappointed" by Boro drawResult: Swansea, Middlesbrough play out goalless draw
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton321410854351952
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester31107143848-1037
11Watford31107143652-1637
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 