Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Kouyate (44')
Noble (38'), Kouyate (45'), Lanzini (57'), Ayew (81'), Randolph (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Fernandez (77')

Paul Clement: 'We were full of fear'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that his side suffered from "anxiety and fear" in their 1-0 loss at West Ham United.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 18:37 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that his side played with "anxiety and fear" in their 1-0 defeat at West Ham United this afternoon.

A fierce strike from Cheikhou Kouyate just before half time was all that separated the two sides on a sunny afternoon at the London Stadium as the Swans extended their winless league run to five games.

The Welsh side are now two points from safety in the Premier League table with just six games of their season remaining, while the Hammers' safety is all but assured as they moved onto 36 points.

"It's a very poor result for us," Clement, who took over at Swansea in January, told BBC Sport. "We didn't deserve anything more than what we got. In the first half we were full of anxiety and fear. It affected our ability to do the basics.

"We made changes in the second half to be more positive, but we lost our identity and shape. It was a scrappy, poor game of football.

"Both teams are struggling. It's a big result for them and they won't care about how they performed. It's not a good afternoon for us. In the second half we gave it more. We were less anxious, but in terms of shape and technical quality, we were not at the level required. We got the ball up there a little bit more after Fernando Llorente came on. We had a couple of half-chances, but we didn't create enough clear-cut chances.

"The only positive we can take is that not much has changed around us. Hull lost at Manchester City. It's still tight with a lot of football to be played."

Next up for Clement's charges is a trip to Watford next Saturday.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Silva: 'Hull must be perfect to beat Boro'
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Cheikhou Kouyate, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Leroy Fer and Cheikhou Kouyate vie in the air during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Swansea City on May 7, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City - as it happened
 Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: West Ham United boosted in survival fight with victory over Swansea City
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: Fernando Llorente on bench for unchanged Swansea City
Paul Clement: 'We were full of fear'Result: Late Spurs salvo breaks Swansea heartsTeam News: Lloris missing for Spurs against SwansLive Commentary: Swansea 1-3 Tottenham - as it happenedPreview: Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Clement: 'Swansea missed Llorente'Clement "disappointed" by Boro drawResult: Swansea, Middlesbrough play out goalless drawTeam News: Fernando Llorente absent for SwanseaLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 