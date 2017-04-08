Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
0-0
Burnley
 
FT

Result: Middlesbrough, Burnley play out goalless draw

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Middlesbrough are held to a goalless draw by Burnley as they miss out on a chance to make headway in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Middlesbrough have earned a goalless draw with Burnley at the Riverside Stadium but they remain six points adrift of safety in the Premier League table.

Steve Agnew's side needed to take advantage of a game against a team who have struggled for points on the road this season, but they failed to make the most of the fixture in the North-East.

Middlesbrough made a bright start to the game, but they almost fell behind to the Clarets when Robbie Brady curled a free kick just over the crossbar.

Burnley had another opportunity midway through the first half as George Boyd fired off target before up the other end, Rudy Gestede directed a header wide of the post.

Both teams continued to throw men forward but there was little goalmouth action for the remainder of the first half and the onus was on Agnew to change things at the break.

Brady was proving to be a threat in the final third for Burnley and his long-range effort just before the hour mark was curled just wide.

Alvaro Negredo nearly scored a remarkable opening goal for Boro soon afterwards but his overhead kick brought a stunning stop from Tom Heaton in the Burnley net.

Heaton also saved from Adam Clayton before at the other end, only some desperate defending from Boro stopped Sam Vokes giving the visitors the lead.

As the full-time whistle approached, Boro made more of an effort to gain all three points and a result which could act as a catalyst for an improved run over the closing weeks of the campaign.

However, a header from Daniel Ayala which was cleared off the line was as good as it got for the home team and they had to make do with a point which does not really benefit them.

As for Burnley, they now sit eight points clear of the relegation zone and Sean Dyche will believe that they are not far away from guaranteeing their top-flight status for another season.

