Manchester City affiliate club Melbourne City of the A-League confirm the appointment of former England boss Roy Hodgson as a consultant.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson has been hired by Manchester City's Australian affiliate club, Melbourne City, as a consultant.

The 69-year-old will work alongside Melbourne staff, as opposed to the playing group, for about a month as the A-League approaches the final stages of the season.

It is Hodgson's first job since standing down as England manager in the wake of the Euro 2016 last-16 defeat by Iceland, with the arrangement said to have come about through Hodgson's friendship with City Football Group executive officer Brian Marwood.

"He's working more with staff and more or less talking a lot of football between us. We're able to ask him whatever we require. He's a man with a wealth of experience that can help," caretaker manager Michael Valkanis said in a delayed press conference on Thursday.

"He's here as a consultant and to help us coaches, so mentoring, and other staff. Players have already had a good chat to him as well in the canteen area."

Hodgson, who has previously managed Switzerland, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, is not thought to be in the running for the Melbourne managerial position next season.