Wayne Rooney moves level with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer, following the 31-year-old's strike against Reading in the FA Cup.

Wayne Rooney has moved level with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer.

The 31-year-old's strike against Reading in Saturday's FA Cup third round clash took him to 249 in 543 games, equalling the Red Devils legend's tally.

Charlton's record had stood since 1973, but Rooney has reached the landmark 215 matches and four seasons quicker than the 79-year-old, and looks likely to go on and break it.

In 2015, Rooney also surpassed World Cup winner Charlton's England scoring record of 49 goals and has since taken his tally to 53.