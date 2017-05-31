Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says that Manchester United got a "cheap" deal when they paid £89m for the midfielder last summer.

The Red Devils made the midfielder the most expensive footballer in history last summer when they re-signed him from Juventus after offloading him for free in 2012.

Pogba faced criticism throughout the season, with many questioning whether he has lived up to the price tag, but Raiola believes in this current market, United got a bargain.

"I think that Paul Pogba was a cheap buy if you see the market now," the football agent told talkSPORT. "Who bought him at that time for that money did a good deal."

The 24-year-old scored nine goals and produced five assists in all competitions this season.