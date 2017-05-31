General view of Old Trafford

Mino Raiola: '£89m for Manchester United star Paul Pogba was cheap'

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says that Manchester United got a "cheap" deal when they paid £89m for the midfielder last summer.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has described the world-record fee that Manchester United paid for his client as "cheap".

The Red Devils made the midfielder the most expensive footballer in history last summer when they re-signed him from Juventus after offloading him for free in 2012.

Pogba faced criticism throughout the season, with many questioning whether he has lived up to the price tag, but Raiola believes in this current market, United got a bargain.

"I think that Paul Pogba was a cheap buy if you see the market now," the football agent told talkSPORT. "Who bought him at that time for that money did a good deal."

The 24-year-old scored nine goals and produced five assists in all competitions this season.

Italy defender Matteo Darmian in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Your Comments
