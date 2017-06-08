Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says that Jose Mourinho deserves his tag as "the Special One" because he has the ability to do "some extreme things".

Mourinho brought Pogba to Man United in a world-record deal last summer, and the Red Devils landed the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 20-time English champions only finished sixth in the Premier League, but Pogba has paid tribute to the personal qualities of Mourinho, in addition to claiming that he was pleased with how his first season back in England ended.

"He is the Special One because he wins. Sometimes he does some extreme things. Against Chelsea, he changed our tactical formation just before the game," Pogba told Sky Sports News.

"We had never trained it before but it worked out well. That was special. He won three trophies in his first year, that's special as well. He deserves his name. He's a manager who is really close with the players. Personally, he welcomed me, we had a talk and I had a good feeling from the first moment on. He trusted and defended me. That's all a player needs.

"My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated. I had to adapt to the English football. I didn't really have a pre-season, so I had to jump straight in.

"But the more I trained the better it got. With the other players, I felt at ease from the first moment on. It's true that the results weren't as positive as we'd wished, but we reached our goals. All in all, it was a good season for us."

Pogba scored nine times during his first season back at Man United, including once in the Europa League final against Ajax as the Red Devils landed the trophy - securing a return to the Champions League in the process - with a 2-0 success.