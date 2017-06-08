Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling insists that he 'played through the pain barrier' last season in response to jibes about his desire to take to the field.

Smalling was arguably Man United's best player during the 2015-16 campaign, but the England international only started 13 Premier League matches last term after struggling with a number of injuries.

Man United boss Jose Mourinho questioned Smalling's desire to play through the pain last season, but the 27-year-old has said that he took to the field with two injections in a broken toe in October.

"You just keep playing until physically you can't, and that was the story with the break. I had a couple of injections because I wanted to play in the Chelsea game but soon after that it got worse and that's when I had to have the lay-off," Smalling told reporters.

"You always want to push yourself because you don't want to let the fans down or the players because they're the ones you train with every day. I think in the Chelsea game I proved that I can play with injections. To be honest, I don't think any player is ever 100%. There's always something. There are always going to be some niggles.

"As players, it's not about always being 100%. It's about going on the pitch and doing a job. We're always managing things – that's why we have so many physios and stretches and whatever – but nobody is ever 100%."

Smalling has made 243 appearances for Man United in all competitions following a 2010 move from Fulham.