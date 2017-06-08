General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Chris Smalling: 'I played through pain barrier'

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling insists that he 'played through the pain barrier' last season in response to jibes about his desire to take to the field.
Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling has insisted that he 'played through the pain barrier' last season.

Smalling was arguably Man United's best player during the 2015-16 campaign, but the England international only started 13 Premier League matches last term after struggling with a number of injuries.

Man United boss Jose Mourinho questioned Smalling's desire to play through the pain last season, but the 27-year-old has said that he took to the field with two injections in a broken toe in October.

"You just keep playing until physically you can't, and that was the story with the break. I had a couple of injections because I wanted to play in the Chelsea game but soon after that it got worse and that's when I had to have the lay-off," Smalling told reporters.

"You always want to push yourself because you don't want to let the fans down or the players because they're the ones you train with every day. I think in the Chelsea game I proved that I can play with injections. To be honest, I don't think any player is ever 100%. There's always something. There are always going to be some niggles.

"As players, it's not about always being 100%. It's about going on the pitch and doing a job. We're always managing things – that's why we have so many physios and stretches and whatever – but nobody is ever 100%."

Smalling has made 243 appearances for Man United in all competitions following a 2010 move from Fulham.

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Report: Real Madrid end De Gea interest
