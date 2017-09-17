Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Everton
Valencia (4'), Mkhitaryan (84'), Lukaku (89'), Martial (92' pen.)
Bailly (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Williams (63')

Gary Neville hails "world-class" David de Gea

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville believes that David de Gea is the club's one truly world-class player at the moment.
Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has expressed his belief that David de Gea is the club's one true world-class player at the moment.

De Gea kept his fifth clean sheet in his last six matches during United's 4-0 win over Everton this afternoon - a deceivingly one-sided result which could have looked significantly different had the Spaniard not made crucial saves to deny Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Neville believes that De Gea may be the best goalkeeper in world football at the moment, placing him firmly in the 'world class' category ahead of the rest of his teammates.

"You could argue he's the outstanding goalkeeper in the world. He's Man United's world-class player," Neville told Sky Sports News.

"I gave him quite a bit of stick when he first came here, but he is nowhere near that now."

United have conceded a joint league-low two goals from their opening five games this season.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
