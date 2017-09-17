Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Everton
 

Phil Jagielka: 'Stopping Romelu Lukaku will be tough'

Daley Blind mounts Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
© Offside
Everton defender Phil Jagielka believes that Manchester United have a complete centre-forward on their hands after signing Romelu Lukaku in the summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 18:58 UK

Phil Jagielka has admitted that Everton have a real task on their hands preventing Romelu Lukaku from continuing his hot scoring streak for new club Manchester United.

The 24-year-old comes up against his former suitors, where he spent four year of his career, for the first time on Sunday afternoon when the Toffees visit Old Trafford.

Jagielka knows all about Lukaku's goalscoring prowess, seeing him net 87 times in his 166 games for Everton, and the Englishman insists that replacing his goals in the side was never going to be straightforward.

"You normally get somebody who is physical but can't shift - but once Rom gets going there is no catching him," he told ESPN. "He is still a young man, but he is just about coming to the part of his career when you expect him to kick on. Hopefully that's not the case at Old Trafford on Sunday, but we expect him to be one of their key players. We knew Rom was going to go on to great things, and he has started his career at United fantastically well.

"He is a difficult player [to mark]. We have trained against him for quite a few years and played alongside him and, at the moment, we are obviously missing his goals. But the way football is, and the crazy way the market is, Rom left us. It's the way it goes, but when you have played with and alongside somebody for a while, there is a friendship there and a battle to want to come out on top. The only way we can do that is stopping him scoring. It's obviously vice-versa for him.

"How do we replace him? That's the million-dollar question. As soon as we knew that Rom would be on his way - and Ross [Barkley] has also not figured this season, so we have lost a few goals - we had to spread goals around the team and it's all about everyone else now. Gylfi [Sigurdsson] has come in, and hopefully if he can't score goals he can assist a high number.

"It's for the other boys now. Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] has come into the team after his great summer, Sandro has come in but not hit the ground running as far as goals go, but hopefully once we get through this tough period we will find some more fluidity further up the pitch."

Lukaku has scored six goals in six games for United since arriving in a £75m deal, including in three of his four Premier League outings.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
Paul Pogba reacts to his effort being saved during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'furious with Paul Pogba'
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho: "Luke Shaw is not injured any more"
 Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Real Madrid to rekindle interest in Eden Hazard, David de Gea?
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Atalanta BC 3-0 Everton - as it happened
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Result: Atalanta BC outclass sorry Everton in Europa League Group E opener
 Daley Blind mounts Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
