Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Everton
Valencia (4'), Mkhitaryan (84'), Lukaku (89'), Martial (92' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Williams (63')

Wayne Rooney: 'We need to frustrate Manchester United'

Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
© Offside
Everton striker Wayne Rooney insists that he will do everything he can to "frustrate" Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 15:50 UK

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has insisted that he will do his best to "frustrate" Manchester United when the two sides face off this afternoon.

The 31-year-old is back at Old Trafford for the first time since his summer switch to the Toffees and insists that emotion will play no part today as his new side look to recover from back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

"I'm here today with Everton and I'm going to try to get a good result for us," he told Sky Sports News before the game. "It's obviously a big game for us with the recent results and it's important we try to get something.

"I'm sure it'll be strange but I'm here with Everton to try and get a result, I'm an Everton player and all my thoughts are on trying to get us some points.

"I think I've done that throughout my career - obviously when I was at United, going back to Goodison was the same. It's a game of football, 90 minutes on the pitch.

"We need to stick together and show good character, we know there will be tough moments in the game, but we need to try and frustrate United and take our chances when they come."

Keep up with all of the action from Old Trafford this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Paul Pogba reacts to his effort being saved during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Your Comments
