Everton striker Wayne Rooney insists that he will do everything he can to "frustrate" Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The 31-year-old is back at Old Trafford for the first time since his summer switch to the Toffees and insists that emotion will play no part today as his new side look to recover from back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

"I'm here today with Everton and I'm going to try to get a good result for us," he told Sky Sports News before the game. "It's obviously a big game for us with the recent results and it's important we try to get something.

"I'm sure it'll be strange but I'm here with Everton to try and get a result, I'm an Everton player and all my thoughts are on trying to get us some points.

"I think I've done that throughout my career - obviously when I was at United, going back to Goodison was the same. It's a game of football, 90 minutes on the pitch.

"We need to stick together and show good character, we know there will be tough moments in the game, but we need to try and frustrate United and take our chances when they come."

