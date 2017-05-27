General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Some youngsters can be harder to motivate'

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho suggests that some younger players can be harder to motivate due to the amount of money they now earn at an early stage.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 09:27 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has suggested that it is often harder to motivate young players due to the amount of money earned during the early stages of their careers.

The United boss has handed surprise opportunities to a number of young players this season, including Josh Harrop and Axel Tuanzebe, leading the coach to admit that sometimes you need to be lucky with the mentality of the rising talent in your squad.

"In the past you could think about being at the club for the rest of your life," Mourinho said during an interview with BT Sport.

"You became rich at the end of your career. Now they become rich at the beginning of their careers. Yes [that makes the job harder]. You need to be lucky with the players, you need to be lucky with their parents, with the people around them.

"Maybe it's harder to motivate them and harder to make them focused on what they have to do. If they're not the right mentality they can lose a bit of appetite. If they have the right mentality and are rich even better but if you don't have the mentality it makes it hard."

Mourinho's United claimed both the League Cup and Europa League titles during his first term in charge at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Read Next:
Report: Man United open Lucas Moura talks
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Axel Tuanzebe, Josh Harrop, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Report: Manchester United open talks with midfielder Lucas Moura
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Some youngsters can be harder to motivate'
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Manchester United 'finalise defensive transfer shortlist'
Antoine Griezmann dampens talk of moveFellaini: 'I'd break my foot for Mourinho'Darmian hopes to extend Man United spellMourinho "delighted" with Valencia extensionRomero eyeing number one spot for United
Man United 'laugh off Herrera reports'Valencia pens new Man United dealCapello: 'Man United are a boring team'Man United 'want Morata in De Gea deal'Alex Ferguson "proud" of Man United
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 