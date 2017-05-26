Jose Mourinho says that his admiration for Antonio Valencia has only grown since he arrived at Manchester United, and claims that the club are lucky to have him.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on "fantastic" Antonio Valencia after the versatile defender put pen to paper on a new contract.

Valencia, who has more than 200 appearances for the club under his belt since a 2009 move from Wigan Athletic, will remain at Old Trafford for another two years.

Mourinho was pleased to see the 31-year-old commit, potentially taking his stay in Manchester to a decade, and believes that United are fortunate to have a player of his calibre in their ranks.

"It is no secret that I had been an admirer of Antonio's long before I joined the club," he told the club's official website. "I knew what a fantastic player he was and he has not disappointed me on that front.

"However, what I could never have imagined was what a great person he is. I know I have said this before but I truly believe it is a real privilege for us to have such a good player and such a good man. I am delighted he has extended his contract."

Valencia, voted second behind Ander Herrera for United's Player of the Year, has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Europa League and three Community Shields during his time at United.