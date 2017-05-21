May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Jose Mourinho cuts post-match interview short

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho responds curtly to questions following his side's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, insisting he is focused on the Europa League final.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was in no mood to hang about following his side's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Mourinho named the club's youngest ever Premier League starting XI for their final game of the season, but that did not prevent them from picking up the win as the returning Paul Pogba added to debutant Josh Harrop's opener.

With his side's chances of finishing any higher than sixth already over before the match Mourinho made no secret of his intention to focus on the Europa League final on Wednesday, with his side taking on Ajax in Stockholm.

Speaking to MUTV after today's match, Mourinho said: "Don't ask me too many things because now I am in a final. Let me go home, I am in a final now."

When then asked whether he knew his team for Wednesday's final, Mourinho added: "I know, but let me go. I am in a final now."

The Portuguese was similarly curt in the post-match press conference, entering the room early with most journalists still in the press box watching the lap of honour before leaving seconds later when there was no immediate response to a request for questions.

