Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace from Old Trafford.

It is now almost one month since Man United, who are firmly focused on next week's Europa League final, last won in the Premier League.

That run has included three draws and two defeats, and Jose Mourinho has vowed to select a youthful XI for this afternoon's clash in Manchester.

As for Palace, last weekend's thumping 4-0 win over Hull City confirmed the club's survival in the Premier League, but they can still finish as high as 11th with a victory in this match.