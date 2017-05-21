May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Live Commentary: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace from Old Trafford.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 14:33 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace from Old Trafford.

It is now almost one month since Man United, who are firmly focused on next week's Europa League final, last won in the Premier League.

That run has included three draws and two defeats, and Jose Mourinho has vowed to select a youthful XI for this afternoon's clash in Manchester.

As for Palace, last weekend's thumping 4-0 win over Hull City confirmed the club's survival in the Premier League, but they can still finish as high as 11th with a victory in this match.


2.38pmOnly second-place Tottenham (4) have lost fewer Premier League games than Man United (5) this season, but the 20-time English champions have incredibly shared the points in 15 of their 37 league fixtures. What's more, Mourinho's side have drawn 10 of their 18 Premier League games at Old Trafford, recording just seven wins, which is only the ninth-best home form in the division.

2.35pmMourinho again made changes for last weekend's visit to White Hart Lane, and a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur made it four league games without a win. The Red Devils then travelled to Southampton on Wednesday night to play their spare match, and the drab affair finished goalless. In truth, Mourinho could do without facing Palace here as all of his attention is on the Ajax fixture.

2.32pmA 1-1 draw against Spanish outfit Celta Vigo on May 11 saw Man United progress to the Europa League final with a 2-1 aggregate success, and the Red Devils will face Dutch giants Ajax in the final of that competition on May 24. A win for Mourinho's side in Stockholm next Wednesday and the club would secure an automatic spot in the group stage of the 2017-18 Champions League.

2.28pm

2.25pmMan United were very much in the top-four race when they won 2-0 at Burnley on April 23, with that success their third on the spin in the Premier League. Back-to-back draws against Manchester City and Swansea City harmed their challenge, however, before a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on May 7 all but ended Man United's hopes of securing a Champions League position via the league.

2.22pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in Manchester. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with Man United. It has been a really bizarre few weeks in the Premier League for the Red Devils, with Mourinho making wholesale changes due to the club's involvement in the Europa League.

2.19pmAs for Palace, an experienced side includes the likes of Christian Benteke, Jason Puncheon and Wilfried Zaha, while Patrick van Aanholt is given an attacking role for the Eagles at Old Trafford, with Jeffrey Schlupp included at left-back. The continued absence of Scott Dann means that Martin Kelly continues at centre-back, while Wayne Hennessey keeps his position between the sticks.

Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016© SilverHub


2.16pmJoel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell and Josh Harrop will all make their Premier League debuts for Man United this afternoon, while there is a full debut for midfielder Scott McTominay, who appeared against Arsenal earlier this month. As expected, it is a youthful XI which also includes Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe, but there is experience in the shape of Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney. Angel Gomes, 16, is named on the bench by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

2.13pmTEAMS!

MAN UNITED: Pereira; Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Jones, Mitchell; McTominay, Tuanzebe, Pogba; Lingard, Rooney, Harrop

CRYSTAL PALACE: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur; Zaha, Benteke, Van Aanholt


2.10pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Mourinho had been expected to send out a youthful XI with his focus firmly on next week's Europa League final, but Palace were expected to be at full strength. Have both of those things occurred? Let's see...

Scott McTominay in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017© SilverHub


2.07pmRegardless of what happens at Old Trafford this afternoon, Man United will have won the fewest number of games in a single Premier League season (currently 17), with that record worse than their tally from 2013-14 and 2015-16 (both 19). The 20-time English champions will finish sixth in the Premier League this term, and they are currently on a five-game winless run in England's top flight.

2.04pmMan United have played Palace 15 times in the Premier League, and have never lost. Indeed, the Red Devils have won 12 of their 14 previous league fixtures with the Eagles, who have lost on every one of their seven Premier League visits to Old Trafford. What's more, Man United boss Jose Mourinho is unbeaten against Palace manager Sam Allardyce in the top flight of English football.

2.01pmAfternoon all! So, here we have it. The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign. There is a strange atmosphere at Old Trafford for what is basically a dead rubber, but Sports Mole has all of the action covered as Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace. The Red Devils will finish sixth regardless of what happens this afternoon, but Palace can finish as high as 11th if they collect maximum points and other results go their way. Stay tuned for all of the action from Old Trafford!

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Your Comments
