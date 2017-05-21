May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changes

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Jose Mourinho rings the changes as Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 14:36 UK

Jose Mourinho has rung the changes as Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford this afternoon.

In all, the Portuguese manager makes eight alterations from the goalless draw at Southampton in midweek as he looks to preserve his best players for the Europa League final against Ajax in Sweden next week.

Joel Pereira replaces Sergio Romero between the sticks, with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly retaining their places in the back four alongside Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Demetri Mitchell, in for the injured Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian.

Paul Pogba starts in midfield after missing the game against the Saints due to the death of his father and is joined by Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe as Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan miss out and Anthony Martial drops to the bench.

Wayne Rooney starts in potentially his final game for the Red Devils and is joined by the returning Jesse Lingard and debutant Josh Harrop up front.

Manchester United: Pereira; Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Jones, Mitchell; McTominay, Tuanzebe, Pogba; Lingard, Rooney, Harrop
Subs: O'Hara, Blind, Carrick, Willock, Dearnley, Gomes, Martial

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur; Zaha, Benteke, Van Aanholt
Subs: Speroni, Dann, Wan-Bissaka, Lee, Sako, Kaikai, Campbell

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from Old Trafford this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the Europa League match against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Paul Pogba in contention to face Palace
