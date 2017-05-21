Jose Mourinho rings the changes as Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho has rung the changes as Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford this afternoon.

In all, the Portuguese manager makes eight alterations from the goalless draw at Southampton in midweek as he looks to preserve his best players for the Europa League final against Ajax in Sweden next week.

Joel Pereira replaces Sergio Romero between the sticks, with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly retaining their places in the back four alongside Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Demetri Mitchell, in for the injured Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian.

Paul Pogba starts in midfield after missing the game against the Saints due to the death of his father and is joined by Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe as Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan miss out and Anthony Martial drops to the bench.

Wayne Rooney starts in potentially his final game for the Red Devils and is joined by the returning Jesse Lingard and debutant Josh Harrop up front.

Manchester United: Pereira; Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Jones, Mitchell; McTominay, Tuanzebe, Pogba; Lingard, Rooney, Harrop

Subs: O'Hara, Blind, Carrick, Willock, Dearnley, Gomes, Martial

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur; Zaha, Benteke, Van Aanholt

Subs: Speroni, Dann, Wan-Bissaka, Lee, Sako, Kaikai, Campbell

