Plans to give Jose Mourinho a new-and-improved deal at Old Trafford have reportedly been shelved by Manchester United chiefs until a later date.

Manchester United are reportedly delaying a decision over whether to offer Jose Mourinho a new deal until after next week's Europa League final against Ajax.

Red Devils chiefs were said to be planning to offer the Portuguese improved terms at the end of the season, just 12 months after he made the move to Old Trafford.

However, The Mirror reports that the offer on the table hinges on United qualifying for the Champions League, which will be the case if they overcome Ajax in Stockholm.

It is claimed that United fear losing out on more than £50m in revenue if they fail to reach Europe's showpiece competition for another year, meaning that discussions with Mourinho over a pay rise on his current deal - which now has three years left to run - will be pushed back until a later date.

The 54-year-old became the only manager in United's history to win a trophy in his first campaign when lifting the EFL Cup in February, but his side are well off the pace in the Premier League and will finish in sixth place.