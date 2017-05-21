Steve Agnew expecting talks over future

Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew expects to hold talks with the club's owner regarding his future in the coming weeks.

Agnew replaced Aitor Karanka in March but won just one of his 11 matches in charge of the club as they were condemned to relegation straight back to the Championship.

Boro ended their season with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon, but Agnew believes that it could have been a different story had his side been awarded a first-half penalty for a clumsy Dejan Lovren challenge on Patrick Bamford.

"I thought it was a definite penalty. It is moments like that as a counter-attacking team, you break and I thought it was a penalty," he told reporters.

"I'm sure I will speak to the owner. Whether it is this week or next week, I don't know any dates but I am sure we will have a chat at some point.

"It is Middlesbrough Football Club that we have to get right in the summer months and make sure we are all prepared for a tough campaign in the Championship."

Boro ended the season with just five wins to their name - the fewest in the league this term and the club's lowest ever tally in the division.