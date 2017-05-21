May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
3-0
Middlesbrough
Wijnaldum (45'), Coutinho (51'), Lallana (56')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Gestede (56')

Steve Agnew expecting talks over future

Middlesbrough caretaker manager Steve Agnew celebrates the victory over Sunderland on April 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew expects to hold talks with the club's owner regarding his future in the coming weeks.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 21:21 UK

Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew has revealed that he expects to hold talks with the club's owner over his future in the coming weeks.

Agnew replaced Aitor Karanka in March but won just one of his 11 matches in charge of the club as they were condemned to relegation straight back to the Championship.

Boro ended their season with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon, but Agnew believes that it could have been a different story had his side been awarded a first-half penalty for a clumsy Dejan Lovren challenge on Patrick Bamford.

"I thought it was a definite penalty. It is moments like that as a counter-attacking team, you break and I thought it was a penalty," he told reporters.

"I'm sure I will speak to the owner. Whether it is this week or next week, I don't know any dates but I am sure we will have a chat at some point.

"It is Middlesbrough Football Club that we have to get right in the summer months and make sure we are all prepared for a tough campaign in the Championship."

Boro ended the season with just five wins to their name - the fewest in the league this term and the club's lowest ever tally in the division.

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Diego Simeone to stay at Atletico Madrid
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Agnew, Aitor Karanka, Dejan Lovren, Patrick Bamford, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Result: Liverpool ease past Middlesbrough to seal Champions League qualification
 Middlesbrough caretaker manager Steve Agnew celebrates the victory over Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Steve Agnew expecting talks over future
Team News: Firmino fit to start for LiverpoolNegredo opens discussions with GalatasarayBen Gibson undecided on Boro futureBoro agree deal to sign MahmutovicPreview: Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough
Boro owner Gibson hints at Agnew replacementKlopp hopeful over Firmino fitnessPearson interested in Boro jobBamford understands Boro fan angerAgnew understands fans' frustrations
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 