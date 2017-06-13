General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard reveals that he 'looked up to' Arsenal legend Thierry Henry during his youth.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Lingard, 24, made 42 appearances in all competitions for Man United last season, helping the Red Devils land three major trophies in the process.

The England international swapped the number 35 for the number 14 last summer, meanwhile, and he has revealed that the change came from idolising Arsenal legend Henry during his early days in the Man United academy.

"I just think it's a great number to have. Obviously, Thierry Henry had it and he's a great figure in football. He was a great goalscorer when I was younger. I used to look up to him and watch most of his goals so I think '14' is a good number," Lingard told Man United's official website.

Lingard scored twice in 10 Europa League appearances as Man United landed the European trophy last season.

Sergio Romero of Manchester United with Sam Johnstone of Manchester United prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United on August 14, 2015
