Arsenal legend Thierry Henry urges Arsene Wenger to end the 13-year wait for the Premier League title following his contract extension at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has called on Arsene Wenger to deliver the Premier League title to the Emirates Stadium following his contract extension.

Months of speculation and unrest at the club was brought to an end on Wednesday as the long-serving Gunners manager penned a new deal which will take him to the end of the 2018-19 season.

The retired striker believes that "only time will tell" whether the decision is vindicated, but urges his former manager to end the club's 13-year wait to be English champions.

"I said two weeks ago he was going to stay and I wasn't wrong," Henry told Sky Sports News. "People were talking to me about announcements today, but the announcement would have been if he was leaving.

"But he is not leaving, the board have assessed the situation to see if it was the best for the club. There is nothing new for me or at Arsenal. For 21 years - and now the 22nd and 23rd - he will be here.

"As an Arsenal fan, and as a guy who had Arsene as a coach and have maximum respect for him, I'm happy to see him at the club. But time will tell (if the decision is correct).

"Everyone is waiting for the title; the club, the players, the fans and Arsene himself. That's what I want to see because raising your game for one day (to win the FA Cup) is one thing, but everybody is waiting for that to be done over 38 games."

Henry played an integral role in Arsenal's last league triumph, scoring 30 goals as the Gunners went the entire 2003-04 campaign unbeaten on their way to the title.