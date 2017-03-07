General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Former Manchester United star rallies in support of Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United great Paul Scholes backs Paul Pogba to have a bigger impact going forward.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 19:26 UK

Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes has tipped Paul Pogba to one day live up to his world-record price tag.

The ex-England international insisted that the £89m midfielder already has a "great influence" on the pitch, but called on him to add more goals to his game.

"I like the way he pulls the strings with long and accurate passes. But he can also calm down and control the game," Scholes told Kicker.

"Either way he has a great influence on United's game as a six or as an offensive player."

Scholes went on to say that he hopes Pogba gets the chance to show off more of his rehearsed goal celebrations by finding the net on a regular basis going forward.

"That he is so much in social media does not distract him. I know Paul as a very focused, professional, but he has so many different celebrations, but rarely gets the chance to use it. He still has to change that," he added.

Pogba has racked up the highest number of successful passes in the Premier League this season with 1,567.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Paul Scholes expects Wayne Rooney exit
>
View our homepages for Paul Scholes, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to serve three-match suspension
 Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Bournemouth to appeal violent conduct charge against Tyrone Mings
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings charged by Football Association
Former United star backs Paul PogbaRooney, Shaw out of United's Europa League tripLambert: 'Borthwick-Jackson is falling short'Man United turn to Lewandowski, Mbappe?Lampard 'wants more' from Pogba
Juan Mata: 'United keen to bounce back'Report: Victor Lindelof snubs Man UnitedReport: Man United want Kevin StrootmanZlatan earns nickname for 'big penis'Ibrahimovic, Mings 'facing lengthy bans'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 