Manchester United great Paul Scholes backs Paul Pogba to have a bigger impact going forward.

Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes has tipped Paul Pogba to one day live up to his world-record price tag.

The ex-England international insisted that the £89m midfielder already has a "great influence" on the pitch, but called on him to add more goals to his game.

"I like the way he pulls the strings with long and accurate passes. But he can also calm down and control the game," Scholes told Kicker.

"Either way he has a great influence on United's game as a six or as an offensive player."

Scholes went on to say that he hopes Pogba gets the chance to show off more of his rehearsed goal celebrations by finding the net on a regular basis going forward.

"That he is so much in social media does not distract him. I know Paul as a very focused, professional, but he has so many different celebrations, but rarely gets the chance to use it. He still has to change that," he added.

Pogba has racked up the highest number of successful passes in the Premier League this season with 1,567.