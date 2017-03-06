Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard calls on Paul Pogba to start producing 'game-changing' performances for Manchester United.

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has called on France international Paul Pogba to start producing 'game-changing' performances for Manchester United.

Pogba re-joined Man United from Juventus for a world-record fee last summer, and has scored seven times in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Lampard, however, has claimed that the 23-year-old is yet to justify his £90m price-tag and wants to see more from the Frenchman in terms of goals and assists.

"It was a signal of their intentions to spend £90m on a player who I wouldn't say is the finished article," Lampard told Sky Sports News. "He's got fantastic attributes - he's strong, great feet, he's bigger than you and quicker than you as a midfield player.

"But when you have a £90m price tag on your shoulders we analyse more and we wonder more. When you look at him at this stage of the season I'm still wondering what is his best position? What kind of player is he? What does he want to be?

"I feel like he's falling a little bit in between everything. When you pay £90m you want to see those results and he hasn't quite delivered. He's young and he possibly will do but, as it stands, he hasn't been the game-changer."

Pogba managed double figures in each of his last two seasons for Juventus.