Salford City

Salford City to go full time next season

Stephen O'Halloran of Salford City (c) celebrates with his team mates after scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor Lane on December 4, 2015
Salford City announce that they intend to go full time next season after an impressive first year in the National League North.
Salford City have announced that they will go full time in the summer as they look to improve their chances of reaching the Football League.

The non-league club - who are owned by Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt - earned promotion to the National League North last season and they are currently on course to finish in the top five in the table.

They will likely have to rely on promotion through the playoffs, with the North-West side currently 11 points adrift of leaders AFC Fylde, but the Class of 92 quintet are already making plans for the future.

The club have also revealed that management duo Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have been handed two-year contracts as they continue to take the club nearer the top tier of non-league football.

If Salford can earn promotion this season, it would be the third successive year where they have advanced up the English football pyramid.

Retired Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, 39, attends a press conference during a promotional trip in Singapore on March 22, 2014
Scholes aiming for Championship with Salford
