Patrice Evra defends the playing style adopted by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, claiming that 'it is not the circus' and winning is the main objective.

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has insisted that the criticism aimed at Jose Mourinho due to his perceived negative style of play is unjustified.

The Portuguese saw his favoured playing system questioned in a season that ended with the Red Devils finishing sixth in the Premier League, 24 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

Mourinho guided his side into the Champions League via success in the Europa League, however, as well as lifting the EFL Cup, and Evra - a member United's exciting 2008 European winners - has moved to defend the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss.

"This year they qualified for the Champions League and some people said they did not play good football, but we are not in the circus," he told MUTV. "They have been criticised a lot. A lot of people are jealous about Man United so they just keep criticising, even when they win.

"If you want to enjoy football then, yes 2008 was great and different, but people have to forget that and concentrate on this current Manchester United team. That would be my message to the United fans.

"We need to be behind Man United always when they win or lose. If you love Man United you should never criticise them, you need to support them. When a player has a bad game, the fans never boo him."

Evra, now plying his trade for Marseille in Ligue 1, took part in Michael Carrick's testimonial at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon