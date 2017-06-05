Arsene Wenger 'regrets' missing out on Michael Carrick signing

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger heaps praise on Manchester United ace Michael Carrick and admits that he would liked to have managed the midfielder.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is "an admirer" of Michael Carrick and regrets failing to sign him earlier in his career.

The 35-year-old celebrated more than a decade's service to Manchester United on Sunday with a special testimonial at Old Trafford.

Carrick joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 for a fee of £18m, having started his career with rivals West Ham United.

Wenger wishes that he was able to work with Carrick in North London, but after penning a new one-year deal with Man United last week that now appears unlikely.

"I give Michael my deepest congratulations for his testimonial," the Frenchman is quoted as saying by The Express. "I think he deserves it hugely.

"I would say personally I'm an admirer of his career, of his quality. One of my regrets is never having had him as a player because I think he was one of the greatest players in English football.

"I believe as well that he did not always get the reward and the tribute, the recognition he deserved. But I'm an admirer of Michael and I wish him all the best for the future."

Carrick has won 18 trophies during his 11 years with United and made a total of 459 appearances.

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michael Carrick, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Patrice Evra defends Jose Mourinho playing style
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'It would be dirty to leave Atletico Madrid now'
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Agent: 'No reason for Anthony Martial to leave Manchester United'
Herrera vows to 'make United fans proud'Wenger 'regrets' missing out on CarrickBayern set Costa, Sanches asking price?Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?Bale dismisses transfer speculation
Carrick: 'Testimonial was incredible'Agent: 'No concrete bids for Dolberg'Man United in advanced talks with Lindelof?Valencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'Man United rekindle Bale interest?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Arda Turan in action during the game between Barcelona and Granada on January 9, 2016
Arda Turan 'agrees Arsenal move'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal 'increase Kylian Mbappe bid to £95m'
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Arsenal close to announcing Sead Kolasinac deal?
Wenger 'regrets' missing out on CarrickWojciech Szczesny nearing Juventus move?Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?Yaya Sanogo reveals Arsenal exitOxlade-Chamberlain to remain at Arsenal?
Giroud: "My future is in the Premier League"Arsenal to offer Holding new contract?Wojciech Szczesny nears Juventus move?Henry Onyekuru confirms Arsenal bidMertesacker in talks over backroom role
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 