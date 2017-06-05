Arsene Wenger heaps praise on Manchester United ace Michael Carrick and admits that he would liked to have managed the midfielder.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is "an admirer" of Michael Carrick and regrets failing to sign him earlier in his career.

The 35-year-old celebrated more than a decade's service to Manchester United on Sunday with a special testimonial at Old Trafford.

Carrick joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 for a fee of £18m, having started his career with rivals West Ham United.

Wenger wishes that he was able to work with Carrick in North London, but after penning a new one-year deal with Man United last week that now appears unlikely.

"I give Michael my deepest congratulations for his testimonial," the Frenchman is quoted as saying by The Express. "I think he deserves it hugely.

"I would say personally I'm an admirer of his career, of his quality. One of my regrets is never having had him as a player because I think he was one of the greatest players in English football.

"I believe as well that he did not always get the reward and the tribute, the recognition he deserved. But I'm an admirer of Michael and I wish him all the best for the future."

Carrick has won 18 trophies during his 11 years with United and made a total of 459 appearances.