Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick signs a new one-year extension which will keep him at the club until June 2018.

Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Michael Carrick has signed a new one-year contract extension at the club.

The 35-year-old's old deal was due to expire this summer, but he has now put pen to paper on terms that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2018.

Carrick helped United to their first ever Europa League triumph this season and will parade the trophy around Old Trafford when he is awarded a testimonial next weekend.

"What a fantastic way to finish off the season, with a new trophy in our cabinet. I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue," he told the club's official website.

"My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday; it will be a very proud moment for me and my family, and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season. I am thrilled that the fans will also get to see our shiny new Europa League trophy on the day."

United manager Jose Mourinho added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Michael over this past season. He is one of the true professionals of the game.

"Not only is he a great footballer, he is also a fantastic human being and a great role model to our younger members of the team. I am delighted he has extended his contract and I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael all the best for his well-deserved testimonial match next Sunday."

Carrick has made 459 appearances for United since joining the club in 2006, winning 18 trophies including five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.