Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has urged the club to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

The former France international said that his compatriot would be "perfect" for the Red Devils and bring a proven goal threat to Old Trafford.

"You need a lot of energy now in the modern game - Antoine has that," Silvestre told the Manchester Evening News. "He has a lot of talent. He has got the right attitude. He would be perfect for United.

"The fans would love him. His stamina, workrate, his finishing. It would be a great signing for Manchester United.

"In my time we had Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Teddy Sheringham - proven goalscorers. Ruud van Nistelrooy - proven goalscorer. Louis Saha - proven. Wayne Rooney - proven.

"That's what you need. It is a priority."

Silvestre's comments follow reports that United are on the verge of announcing that Griezmann, who has a €100m (£85m) release clause in his contract, will sign for them in the summer.