Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Middlesbrough

Wayne Rooney ruled out of Middlesbrough clash

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will not feature in the club's Premier League fixture with Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 14:09 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Wayne Rooney will not play in the club's encounter with Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve.

Earlier this week, Mourinho said that Rooney was absent from the United's 3-1 victory over Sunderland with a muscle injury and hinted that he was unlikely to play again in 2017.

The Portuguese has now confirmed that Rooney will sit out the match at Old Trafford, but suggested that defender Luke Shaw could feature for the first time since November 30.

The 53-year-old told MUTV: "Luke Shaw is training without any problem, but I don't think he's ready to start. Rooney is still injured."

United head into the game having avoided defeat in their last nine fixtures in the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw only absentee'
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United turn down offers for Morgan Schneiderlin
 Sports Mole logo
Manchester United hand third trial to Scottish youngster Matthew Knox?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho plays down meeting with friend Aitor Karanka
Rooney ruled out of Middlesbrough clashAitor Karanka thankful for Mourinho supportMan United stand firm on Martial future?Bailly: 'Mourinho is best coach in the world'Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'
Agent confirms PL interest in KessiePaddy Crerand hails Ibrahimovic, PogbaMan United 'drop Lindelof interest'Agent: 'Martial has received Sevilla offer'Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Man United'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version