Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Wayne Rooney will not play in the club's encounter with Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve.

Earlier this week, Mourinho said that Rooney was absent from the United's 3-1 victory over Sunderland with a muscle injury and hinted that he was unlikely to play again in 2017.

The Portuguese has now confirmed that Rooney will sit out the match at Old Trafford, but suggested that defender Luke Shaw could feature for the first time since November 30.

The 53-year-old told MUTV: "Luke Shaw is training without any problem, but I don't think he's ready to start. Rooney is still injured."

United head into the game having avoided defeat in their last nine fixtures in the Premier League.