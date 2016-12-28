Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said that working with Jose Mourinho is helping him improve as a player.
Since moving to Old Trafford in the summer, Bailly has been one of United's stand-out performers and the Ivory Coast international has put his run of form down to Mourinho, who he describes as "the best coach in the world".
The 22-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "He's [Mourinho] a great manager, the best in the world, it is a pleasure to work and learn with him. I hope it continues like this and that I stay at United for a long time.
"I'm truly happy, with my team and my team-mates. Bit by bit, I'm getting to know more."
Bailly has made a total of 16 appearances in all competitions this season.