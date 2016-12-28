General view of Old Trafford

Eric Bailly: 'Jose Mourinho is best coach in the world'

Defender Eric Bailly describes Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as "the best in the world".
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said that working with Jose Mourinho is helping him improve as a player.

Since moving to Old Trafford in the summer, Bailly has been one of United's stand-out performers and the Ivory Coast international has put his run of form down to Mourinho, who he describes as "the best coach in the world".

The 22-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "He's [Mourinho] a great manager, the best in the world, it is a pleasure to work and learn with him. I hope it continues like this and that I stay at United for a long time.

"I'm truly happy, with my team and my team-mates. Bit by bit, I'm getting to know more."

Bailly has made a total of 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

