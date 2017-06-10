Kelechi Iheanacho plays down lack of action at Manchester City

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho plays down his lack of game time at the Etihad Stadium, amid speculation that he is a target for West Ham United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11:46 UK

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has said that he should not complain about his lack of first-team action at the Etihad Stadium.

This season, Iheanacho made just eight starts in all competitions and that has resulted in alleged interest from West Ham United.

However, Iheanacho has played down his time on the pitch and has suggested that he does not want to know about any rumours over his future.

The 20-year-old told : "I don't know about that news (about transfers). All I know is that I'm still at Manchester City, I'm still a Manchester City player so all the news that's going on about teams wanting to buy me, I try not to know about that.

People will go on holiday and we will see. It's not only me that hasn't been playing, there's other players. The manager rotates the players and squad so that everyone gets game time. So I shouldn't be complaining that I'm not getting games.

"We are one squad and we are a full squad so everyone is not going to be playing at the same time."

The Nigerian has already netted 21 times for City, despite 44 of his 64 outings for the club coming from the substitutes' bench.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham make offer for Iheanacho?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kelechi Iheanacho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Alexis Sanchez completes move from Arsenal to Manchester City?
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City make move for Arsenal youngster Chris Willock?
 Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Kelechi Iheanacho plays down lack of action at Manchester City
Lozano unaware of Man City interestBetis youngster signs new contractSevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasPep Guardiola 'wants five more players'Claudio Bravo considering Lille move?
Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?Wagner: Mooy "is the heart of our game"Celina on Ipswich, Bolton radar?Van Dijk responds to transfer talkEderson: 'I will need to adapt to PL'
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Kelechi Iheanacho plays down lack of action at Manchester City
 Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United consider Martin Braithwaite move?
Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'Spanish clubs to move for Calleri?West Ham 'considering Max Kruse bid'West Ham favourites to sign Onyekuru?Sevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?
West Ham make £4m bid for Mexican winger?Everton linked with West Ham's ObiangWest Ham join race to sign Grosicki?West Ham to loan Oxford out to Germany?Report: Newcastle leading race for Semedo
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
 