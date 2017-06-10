Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho plays down his lack of game time at the Etihad Stadium, amid speculation that he is a target for West Ham United.

This season, Iheanacho made just eight starts in all competitions and that has resulted in alleged interest from West Ham United.

However, Iheanacho has played down his time on the pitch and has suggested that he does not want to know about any rumours over his future.

The 20-year-old told : "I don't know about that news (about transfers). All I know is that I'm still at Manchester City, I'm still a Manchester City player so all the news that's going on about teams wanting to buy me, I try not to know about that.

People will go on holiday and we will see. It's not only me that hasn't been playing, there's other players. The manager rotates the players and squad so that everyone gets game time. So I shouldn't be complaining that I'm not getting games.

"We are one squad and we are a full squad so everyone is not going to be playing at the same time."

The Nigerian has already netted 21 times for City, despite 44 of his 64 outings for the club coming from the substitutes' bench.