New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Slaven Bilic: West Ham United after "game-changers" ahead of next season

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic confesses that he needs to add "quality players" to his squad if they are to challenge in the top half of the division next season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 22:40 UK

Slaven Bilic has revealed that he knows exactly which players to target this summer in order to add some much-needed "quality" to West Ham United's squad.

The Hammers ended a difficult second season under the Croat in 11th place, 17 points adrift of their tally from the previous Premier League campaign.

Bilic has already targeted a potential top-six finish next season, but to do so he is aware that a higher calibre of player is required to take West Ham to the next level, which may mean spending big in the coming weeks and months.

"We need quality players. Of course you always need quality players, but sometimes you are buying players for the future, sometimes you are buying players for the squad to be back-ups and all that, but we are good in that department," he told West Ham TV.

"Okay, we can talk about, if some of the players go, we can refresh the team with new players, but mainly we need the players who are going to improve the quality and be the game-changers. There are no guarantees in football, but we need starting XI players in certain positions. We want it all, but those players are very hard to get and they cost a bit.

"They are pretty much the privilege of the big, big, big guns. We have to close our eyes on some things. We can't expect them to tick all the boxes with a mark 10. We are not just starting now, we have been talking for the whole season, monitoring and now it is about time to do it, not necessarily in a couple of weeks but until the finish, until the end of the transfer window.

"We know what positions we want to improve the team. We have a list of the players but it's not very easy to get them, you know. It looks very positive so far."

West Ham are understood to be close to finalising a deal for former Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta, while Kelechi Iheanacho was recently linked with a £20m switch from the Etihad Stadium.

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
West Ham 'closing in on Zabaleta deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Pablo Zabaleta, Kelechi Iheanacho, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Slaven Bilic: West Ham United after "game-changers" ahead of next season
 Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris saves from West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini on May 5, 2017
Report: Chelsea eye Manuel Lanzini
 Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
West Ham United 'close to agreeing deal to sign Pablo Zabaleta'
Result: West Ham end season with win at BurnleyTeam News: Ogbonna starts for West HamGold not looking to West Ham youthBilic: 'Hammers aiming for top six'West Ham to hold talks with Slaven Bilic?
Byram focused on becoming Hammers regularLacazette to leave Lyon this summerMoyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordBilic: 'West Ham have enough leaders'Bilic reflects on "very difficult" season
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 