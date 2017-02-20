Pep Guardiola welcomes the imminent return to management of Marcelo Bielsa, who will take charge of Ligue 1 side Lille from the start of 2017-18.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has described Marcelo Bielsa as "the best coach in the world" following the news that he will return to club football next season.

The 61-year-old announced this week that he will take charge of Lille from the start of 2017-18 after departing his last job in controversial circumstances after just two days.

Bielsa, who put his decision to leave Lazio 48 hours after being named as manager down to the club's reluctance to sign new players, is widely considered to have had more influence on Guardiola than any other manager.

Asked about the imminent return to management of the former Argentina and Chile boss, Guardiola is quoted by Goal.com as saying: "My admiration for Marcelo Bielsa is huge because he makes the players much, much better. Still, I didn't meet one guy, a former player from Marcelo Bielsa who speaks no good about him. They are grateful about his influence on their careers in football.

"He helped me a lot with his advice. Whenever I speak with him I always feel like he wants to help me. It is important for me to say this about Marcelo because it doesn't matter how many titles he had in his career. We are judged by that – how much success we have, how many titles we have won.

"But that is much less influential than how he has influenced football and his football players. That is why, for me, he is the best coach in the world. I am looking forward to seeing him in Lille next season. I am pretty sure his influence on their team, their club and their players will be huge – amazing. I am pretty sure of that."

Bielsa has won three league titles during his long-spanning coaching career, all coming during his time in Argentina.