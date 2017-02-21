Feb 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
MonacoAS Monaco

Pep Guardiola not concerned about Sergio Aguero form

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola says he does not have any concerns over the form of Sergio Aguero ahead of Manchester City's Champions League last-16 clash with AS Monaco.
Pep Guardiola has played down any concerns over the form of Sergio Aguero ahead of Manchester City's Champions League last-16 clash with AS Monaco on Tuesday night.

The Argentine striker is expected to start at the Etihad Stadium instead of Gabriel Jesus, who had moved ahead of Aguero in the Man City pecking order after joining from Santos in January before suffering a fractured metatarsal earlier this month.

Aguero has not found the net in six appearances, but Guardiola suggested that he has enough experience and skill to find his form once again.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports News: "Sergio has enough experience. He knows, everyone knows. The guys who score goals; how they have to move and create spaces is about talent and instinct. He does not need to be controlled like a TV remote control. He is going to do it himself.

"We are going to talk with him, like with all of his teammates, to convince him in these two games that we are not going to be able to do our best performance, because it is so demanding in the Champions League.

"It is one of the most beautiful competitions to play, maybe not the most important, but the most beautiful and we have to do our best."

Aguero has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, including six in six Champions League fixtures.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany during training on September 12, 2016
