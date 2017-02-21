Feb 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola "impressed" by free-scoring AS Monaco

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that he has been "impressed" by a free-scoring Monaco side this season ahead of their Champions League last 16 tie.
Monday, February 20, 2017 at 15:04 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he has been "impressed" by AS Monaco's attacking exploits so far this season ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The Ligue 1 leaders have scored 76 goals in just 26 league outings so far this season, making them comfortably the highest scorers in Europe's top five divisions, averaging almost three goals per game.

A revitalised Radamel Falcao leads the scoring charts for Leonardo Jardim's side, and Guardiola admitted that his players need to be wary of the Colombian international's return to form.

"Like a spectator, it is so nice to see them. I am really impressed how good they are - physical, strong. The full-backs play like wingers, the wingers play like attacking midfielders. The two strikers are fighters and in the box - Falcao, Germain - they are killers," he told reporters.

"Both holding midfielders are intelligent, physically strong, they arrive to the box. Complete team. It is the most successful team in Europe in terms of scoring goals, so tough draw.

"Looking forward to playing against them, just compliments because they are a really good team. Falcao is a good professional, a nice guy, I am happy he is back and scoring goals. The way Monaco play is perfect for him."

Monaco have already won a Champions League game in England this season, beating Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in their opening group game.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany during training on September 12, 2016
