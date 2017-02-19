Crowd generic

Lille

Marcelo Bielsa to become Lille manager at end of season

Marseille's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa
Former Argentina and Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa will take over at Ligue 1 club Lille at the end of the season.
French club Lille have announced that former Argentina and Chile boss Marcelo Bielsa will become the club's new head coach in the summer.

The 61-year-old will return to Ligue 1 for the 2017-18 campaign having had a one-year spell in the division when he coached Marseille in 2014-15.

Franck Passi was named this month as the replacement for interim Lille coach Patrick Collot, but will hand over to Bielsa at the end of the current season.

"Marcelo Bielsa is undoubtedly one of the most respected and influential coaches in the world and being able to bring him to Lille is very satisfying, proof of the ambition of our club," said Lille director Marc Ingla.

Lille are currently struggling in the league and are only four points above the relegation places, despite beating Caen 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco26185376245259
2Nice26168242202256
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG25174450183255
4Lyon241311045291640
5Saint-EtienneSt Etienne25109630191139
6Marseille2611693531439
7Bordeaux259972931-236
8GuingampGuingamp259793030034
9Toulouse2596103128333
10Rennes268992531-633
11Angers2686122233-1130
12NantesNantes2586111934-1530
13Metz2586112544-1930
14Montpellier HSCMontpellier2578103642-629
15Lille2685132432-829
16Dijon2569103437-327
17Nancy2576121733-1627
18Caen2574142543-1825
19Bastia2558122233-1123
20Lorient2664162752-2522
