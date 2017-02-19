Former Argentina and Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa will take over at Ligue 1 club Lille at the end of the season.

French club Lille have announced that former Argentina and Chile boss Marcelo Bielsa will become the club's new head coach in the summer.

The 61-year-old will return to Ligue 1 for the 2017-18 campaign having had a one-year spell in the division when he coached Marseille in 2014-15.

Franck Passi was named this month as the replacement for interim Lille coach Patrick Collot, but will hand over to Bielsa at the end of the current season.

"Marcelo Bielsa is undoubtedly one of the most respected and influential coaches in the world and being able to bring him to Lille is very satisfying, proof of the ambition of our club," said Lille director Marc Ingla.

Lille are currently struggling in the league and are only four points above the relegation places, despite beating Caen 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.