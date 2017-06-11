Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan aims to be fit for pre-season

Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City in action during his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will sacrifice his summer break in the hope of regaining full fitness as soon as possible following six months out injured.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 12:57 UK

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he is "in a good way" after returning to light training this week and is hopeful of being fit enough to play a full part in Manchester City's pre-season programme.

The Germany international missed the final five months of his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium due to an ankle injury sustained in the win over Watford last December.

Gundogan, a £20m signing from Borussia Dortmund in the previous summer transfer window, is willing to sacrifice his summer break in an attempt to regain full fitness as soon as possible.

"I think I'm in a good way," he told the club's official website. "I'm working hard. I'm staying longer in Manchester than the rest of the squad.

"They are now on holiday but I am staying longer and I'm also coming back earlier to have my own little preseason before the rest of the team starts.

"So hopefully I can join the rest of the lads for preseason - maybe not 100 per cent but I am increasing day by day the work and hopefully being ready for the first Premier League game. I can't wait to be back."

Gundogan scored five times in 16 appearances for City during the 2016-17 season.

Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City in action during his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Read Next:
Gundogan returns to Man City training
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ilkay Gundogan, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Alexis Sanchez completes move from Arsenal to Manchester City?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Manchester City 'withdraw interest in signing Virgil van Dijk'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Report: West Ham United offer Premier League lifeline to Joe Hart
Gundogan aims to be fit for pre-seasonJohn Stones: "I should have done better"Southgate absolves Hart of any blameGabriel Jesus suffers broken eye socketIheanacho plays down lack of action
Man City make move for Arsenal youngster?Lozano unaware of Man City interestBetis youngster signs new contractSevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasPep Guardiola 'wants five more players'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
 