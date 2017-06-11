Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will sacrifice his summer break in the hope of regaining full fitness as soon as possible following six months out injured.

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he is "in a good way" after returning to light training this week and is hopeful of being fit enough to play a full part in Manchester City's pre-season programme.

The Germany international missed the final five months of his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium due to an ankle injury sustained in the win over Watford last December.

Gundogan, a £20m signing from Borussia Dortmund in the previous summer transfer window, is willing to sacrifice his summer break in an attempt to regain full fitness as soon as possible.

"I think I'm in a good way," he told the club's official website. "I'm working hard. I'm staying longer in Manchester than the rest of the squad.

"They are now on holiday but I am staying longer and I'm also coming back earlier to have my own little preseason before the rest of the team starts.

"So hopefully I can join the rest of the lads for preseason - maybe not 100 per cent but I am increasing day by day the work and hopefully being ready for the first Premier League game. I can't wait to be back."

Gundogan scored five times in 16 appearances for City during the 2016-17 season.