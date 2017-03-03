Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says that the Merseyside giants must "trust" current boss Jurgen Klopp, despite their inconsistent form.

Brendan Rodgers has said that Liverpool must continue to "trust" Jurgen Klopp during the difficult periods at the club.

Since the turn of the year, Liverpool have fallen outside of the top four in the Premier League and suffered exits from both the FA Cup and EFL Cup, and their form has led to criticism from some of their supporters.

However, Rodgers - who managed the Merseyside giants between 2012 and 2015 - has called on his former side to keep faith with the German, who he believes is relishing the challenge at Anfield.

The Celtic boss told talkSPORT: "If you put a manager in place, you have to trust him. The narrative can't change every single day. You can't be a good manager on the Monday and then a very poor manager on Tuesday.

"You have to trust there is going to be difficult periods and, with all due respect, Liverpool probably have the fifth highest budget in the Premier League.

"Expectation is huge of course because of the great history but Jurgen, like I, will be absolutely loving the job because it is a real challenge to meet that expectation but a challenge that is so worth it because it is such a great club."

Liverpool currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table ahead of their crucial clash with Arsenal on Saturday evening.