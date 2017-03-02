General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Danny Murphy: 'Liverpool at least five years away from Premier League title'

A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy questions the ambition of the club's owners and claims that their wait for a Premier League title could go on for another 10 years.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 17:31 UK

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that the club are at least five years away from ending their long wait for a Premier League title.

The Reds have suffered a miserable run of form since the turn of the year to drop out of title contention this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side now facing an uphill battle to finish in a Champions League place.

Liverpool have not won the top-flight crown since 1990, and Murphy believes that they could be waiting another decade unless the club's owners show more ambition in the transfer market.

"Brendan Rodgers was one game, you could argue one slip, away from winning the Premier League, from being the legend and maybe even being still in the job now. And I would go as far as saying that Liverpool are now five years away from winning it, maybe even 10," he told talkSPORT.

"The worry is, what funds is Klopp going to receive in the summer to rebuild and add to that squad? It's all well and good coming out and saying the right things about being happy to work with players, saying they're getting better and they're going to improve, but the quality he has in the squad isn't up to what it should be to compete.

"In the previous summer and January windows their net spend was not big at all. That raises questions, for me, over whether the owners are ambitious enough to really compete, because they're going to have to throw a lot at it if they want to. They're well short."

Liverpool's next match sees them host Arsenal on Saturday.

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Mignolet looking for Liverpool response
 A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
