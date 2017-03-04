Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Arsenal
 

Simon Mignolet looking for Liverpool reaction against Arsenal

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
© Getty Images
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet challenges his side to use their recent form and the criticism it has drawn to spur them on against Arsenal on Saturday.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 16:50 UK

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has urged his side to use the criticism they received in the wake of their 3-1 defeat to Leicester as fuel for their upcoming match against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won just two of 12 matches across all competitions so far in 2017 and missed the chance to leapfrog the Gunners back into the Champions League places with another disappointing loss at the hands of managerless Leicester on Monday.

However, Liverpool are unbeaten in eight previous matches against fellow top-six sides this season, and Mignolet is hoping for a similar result to their 4-3 win over Arsenal on the opening day of the campaign.

"We showed at the Emirates at the beginning of the season that we can get a result, play really good football and create chances against Arsenal," he told the club's official website.

"That's what we have to look to do again. It's the next game that counts and that's why we're looking forward.

"You can use (criticism) as some sort of energy to get yourselves back up again and push yourselves even further and harder, looking forward to the next opportunity. That's what we have to do. It's a new game, a new 90 minutes to play and this weekend it'll be the only thing that matters."

Victory would lift Liverpool back into the top four, although Arsenal do still have a game in hand over the Reds.

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
