Liverpool announce that they will travel to Australia at the end of the season to play a friendly with Sydney FC.

Liverpool have announced that they will play their first ever game in Sydney at the end of the season.

The Merseyside giants only end their Premier League campaign on May 21, but they are scheduled to play a fixture with Sydney FC just three days later on May 24.

Club ambassador Ian Rush said: "We have so many incredible fans in Australia and there is always a brilliant atmosphere when we play over here.

"This is the first time the lads have played in Sydney and they're really looking forward to a great match against one of Australia's best A-League teams."

Sydney FC currently sit in first place in the A-League table, a huge 17 points clear of their nearest rivals.