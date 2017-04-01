Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Everton
 

Ian Rush: 'Win over Everton would set Liverpool up for top-four finish'

© Getty Images
Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes that victory over Everton in Saturday's Merseyside derby would be a major boost to the Reds' Champions League hopes.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 20:48 UK

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has claimed that victory for Jurgen Klopp's side during Sunday's Merseyside derby against Everton will put the Reds on course to finish in the top four.

Liverpool currently occupy the final Champions League spot, but they have played two games more than fifth-placed Manchester United, who are only four points behind.

Rush is expecting an entertaining match against an in-form Everton side at Anfield, but is backing Liverpool to come away with a valuable victory.

"I'm sure the Liverpool players, when they play Everton, will go out there and want to play really well. They're doing really well at the moment, some of them have had this break [in Tenerife] so they'll come back fresh," Rush told the club's official website.

"It's going to be one hell of a game against Everton, because they're doing alright at the moment as well, but I think with the crowd behind them, hopefully Liverpool can get the win.

"The top four is still the main priority and I think if they can get a win against Everton, it's on to finish in the top four."

Rush scored a record 25 goals in 36 derby appearances against Everton during his time with Liverpool.

Read Next:
Liverpool assistant 'turns down job offers'
>
View our homepages for Ian Rush, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Premier League's top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
Ian Rush: 'Win over Everton would set Liverpool up for top-four finish'
Ivan Rakitic offered to Liverpool as part of Philippe Coutinho swap deal?
Wijnaldum backs Van Gaal for NetherlandsLiverpool assistant 'turns down job offers'Garcia confident of Liverpool for top fourSouthgate "really impressed" with LallanaClubs prepared to meet Gray release clause?
Coutinho unconcerned by Everton formKlopp 'not looking to cash in on Origi'Man United to join James Rodriguez race?Liverpool 'confident of finalising Rodriguez deal'Figo wanted Gerrard at Real Madrid
> Liverpool Homepage
More Everton News
Chelsea 'to offer Michy Batshuayi to Everton in Romelu Lukaku deal'
FIFA to pay Seamus Coleman's wages during injury absence
Ian Rush: 'Win over Everton would set Liverpool up for top-four finish'
O'Neill: 'Coleman still coming to terms with injury'Koeman 'not interested' in Netherlands jobCottee: 'Give Lukaku what he wants'Barkley likes Twitter post after England snubCoutinho unconcerned by Everton form
Arsenal planning Schmeichel, Barkley swoop?O'Neill confirms successful Coleman surgeryEverton keen on England duo Keane and Pickford?Koeman pledges to support ColemanSeamus Coleman 'to undergo surgery today'
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 