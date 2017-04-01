Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes that victory over Everton in Saturday's Merseyside derby would be a major boost to the Reds' Champions League hopes.

Liverpool currently occupy the final Champions League spot, but they have played two games more than fifth-placed Manchester United, who are only four points behind.

Rush is expecting an entertaining match against an in-form Everton side at Anfield, but is backing Liverpool to come away with a valuable victory.

"I'm sure the Liverpool players, when they play Everton, will go out there and want to play really well. They're doing really well at the moment, some of them have had this break [in Tenerife] so they'll come back fresh," Rush told the club's official website.

"It's going to be one hell of a game against Everton, because they're doing alright at the moment as well, but I think with the crowd behind them, hopefully Liverpool can get the win.

"The top four is still the main priority and I think if they can get a win against Everton, it's on to finish in the top four."

Rush scored a record 25 goals in 36 derby appearances against Everton during his time with Liverpool.