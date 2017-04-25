Brendan Rodgers eyes "amazing" European tie with Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers expects to see former side Liverpool hold on to a spot in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for next season's Champions League.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 17:56 UK

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has backed Liverpool to qualify for the Champions League and says that he would relish the chance to face his former side in the competition.

The Bhoys have already made sure of a place in the qualification rounds for next term's showpiece, while also remaining on course for a domestic treble in the Ulsterman's first season at the helm.

Rodgers is now hoping to come up against Liverpool, who face a real battle to hold on to a top-four spot in the Premier League as their fortunes are now in the hands of others around them in the table.

"It'd be amazing," Rodgers is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. "With the games Liverpool have left they would expect themselves to qualify.

"They haven't got European football, so they're just preparing for that one game a week. Manchester United have got a couple of games in hand, but towards the end of the season that can be tough and they've got other games [with their two-legged Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo] and maybe they'll see other priorities.

"Liverpool have points in the bag, they've won more games and if they win their next four games or so hopefully that'll be enough for them."

Celtic, a whopping 24 points clear in the Scottish Premiership, face Aberdeen in the final of the Scottish Cup on May 27.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic boss Rodgers relishing cup final
