Jurgen Klopp: 'Mixed emotions over Sadio Mane form'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he has "mixed emotions" regarding the good form of Sadio Mane for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 14:08 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he has "mixed emotions" over the form of Sadio Mane at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward has scored twice in as many group games for Senegal so far, ensuring their place in the knockout stages and extending the time that he will be absent from Liverpool duty.

Klopp is pleased that the Reds' top scorer this season is maintaining his form in front of goal, but also hopes to have him back available for selection as soon as possible.

"I am happy for you but on the other side I could really kick you in the....lower back," he told reporters.

"They are through which is good. He played again, scored again. I texted him last night but mixed emotions is probably the best description. As long as he is fit then we take it like it is and support Senegal."

Liverpool host struggling Swansea City on Saturday looking for their first league win of 2017.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version