Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he has "mixed emotions" over the form of Sadio Mane at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward has scored twice in as many group games for Senegal so far, ensuring their place in the knockout stages and extending the time that he will be absent from Liverpool duty.

Klopp is pleased that the Reds' top scorer this season is maintaining his form in front of goal, but also hopes to have him back available for selection as soon as possible.

"I am happy for you but on the other side I could really kick you in the....lower back," he told reporters.

"They are through which is good. He played again, scored again. I texted him last night but mixed emotions is probably the best description. As long as he is fit then we take it like it is and support Senegal."

Liverpool host struggling Swansea City on Saturday looking for their first league win of 2017.