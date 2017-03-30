Crowd generic

Leyton Orient

Danny Webb quits Leyton Orient after two months

A general view of the Leyton Orient signage prior to the Sky Bet League One semi final second leg play off match between Leyton Orient and Peterborough United at Matchroom Stadium on May 13, 2014
Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb quits his job after just two months in charge.
Leyton Orient have announced that manager Danny Webb has quit his position after just two months in charge.

The 33-year-old steps down after guiding the League Two team to just two victories in 12 games, which has left the club rooted to the bottom of the table, seven points from safety.

The O's released a statement on their official website announcing that they have accepted Webb's resignation and that he will walk away with immediate effect, along with goalkeeping coach Martin Brennan.

Omer Riza has been installed as the first-team manager until the end of the season, and will be tasked with overseeing the final seven games of the campaign.

Next up for Orient is a home match against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

