Leyton Orient have announced that manager Danny Webb has quit his position after just two months in charge.

The 33-year-old steps down after guiding the League Two team to just two victories in 12 games, which has left the club rooted to the bottom of the table, seven points from safety.

The O's released a statement on their official website announcing that they have accepted Webb's resignation and that he will walk away with immediate effect, along with goalkeeping coach Martin Brennan.

Omer Riza has been installed as the first-team manager until the end of the season, and will be tasked with overseeing the final seven games of the campaign.

Next up for Orient is a home match against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.